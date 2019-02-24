Home Uncategorized BREAKING: Saraki loses Senatorial seat
Uncategorized
0

BREAKING: Saraki loses Senatorial seat

0
0

BREAKING: Saraki loses Senatorial seat

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: INEC to begin Collation of Presidential poll result Monday

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: IGP commends Nigerians for massive turnout during polls

now playing

Chairman of INEC addresses the media day after polls (FULL TEXT)

now playing

Transition Monitoring Group releases preliminary statement on conduct of election

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: No planned activity before 6pm - INEC

Image result for BREAKING: Saraki loses Senatorial seatPresident of the Senate, Bukola Saraki will not return to the senate in June.

This is because the Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of Kwara Central senatorial election held on Saturday.

Oloriegbe polled 123,808 to defeat Senate president Bukola Saraki of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 68,994.

The returning officer for the election, Olawale Olatunbosun declared Oloriegbe the winner of the election having won in all the four local government areas that constitute Kwara central senatorial district.

Related Posts

#NigeriaVotes: INEC to begin Collation of Presidential poll result Monday

TVCN 0

#NigeriaVotes: IGP commends Nigerians for massive turnout during polls

TVCN 0

Chairman of INEC addresses the media day after polls (FULL TEXT)

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies