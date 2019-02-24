BREAKING: Saraki loses Senatorial seat

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki will not return to the senate in June.

This is because the Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of Kwara Central senatorial election held on Saturday.

Oloriegbe polled 123,808 to defeat Senate president Bukola Saraki of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 68,994.

The returning officer for the election, Olawale Olatunbosun declared Oloriegbe the winner of the election having won in all the four local government areas that constitute Kwara central senatorial district.

Share this: Tweet



