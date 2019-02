The Special Adviser to the Delta state governor on Youth development, Lawrence Ngozi Akpomiemie, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

TVC News gathered that Akpomiemie was killed in violence-prone in Ekpan, Uvwie local council area of Delta State on Friday night.

Until his death, Akpomiemie was the special assistant to Okowa on youth development.

The cause of the violence that led to his death was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

