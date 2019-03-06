Home International Brexit deal stretches parliament to breaking point
Brexit deal stretches parliament to breaking point
Brexit deal stretches parliament to breaking point

Brexit deal stretches parliament to breaking point

FG welcomes U.S., U.K's plan to place visa ban on poll riggers

Theresa May heads to EU summit after surviving 'no confidence' vote

EU Brexit negotiator says agreement with UK is the best

British PM, Theresa May, to visit Nigeria, two other African countries

Buhari returns from UK medical trip

Lawmakers in Britain’s 800-year-old parliament are poised to make their biggest strategic decision in half a century: to Brexit or not to Brexit.

After months of delay, the fate of the United Kingdom will be decided in a series of votes next week when lawmakers will cast ballots inside the Westminster palace that houses Britain’s parliament.

The outcome is highly unpredictable, but there is no clear majority for any way ahead, and where many struggle to accept the 52-48 result of the 2016 referendum.

But with less than a month until Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29, the largely unreformed template is struggling to deliver on a deeply divisive decision that has shattered the traditional left versus right party loyalties.

Britain does not have a written constitution and is instead guided by laws and conventions formed in parliament and judgements made in courts.

