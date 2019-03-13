British newspapers criticise May’s Brexit vote deal

Two of Britain’s newspapers were critical of Prime Minister Theresa May’s second Brexit vote defeat as they rolled off the presses this morning.



“The Times”, a leading broadsheet, led with the headline “Driven to despair” and featured a picture of May being driven away from parliament on Tuesday night.

It said Britain had been “plunged into political crisis”.

The tabloid “The Sun” had the headline “Croaky Horror Show”, a reference to May losing her voice as she spoke in the Commons, as well as losing the vote on the Brexit deal.

British lawmakers crushed May’s European Union divorce deal on Tuesday, thrusting Britain deeper into crisis and forcing parliament to decide within days whether to back a no-deal Brexit or seek a last-minute delay.

