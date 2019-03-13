Home International British newspapers criticise May’s Brexit vote deal
British newspapers criticise May’s Brexit vote deal
International
World News
0

British newspapers criticise May’s Brexit vote deal

0
0
now viewing

British newspapers criticise May’s Brexit vote deal

now playing

Again UK Parliament reject Theresa May's Brexit deal

now playing

May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit

now playing

A prayer for Brexit: Church of England spiritual leader to plead for unity

now playing

UK, East and Southern Africa sign trade deal

now playing

It's May's deal or long Brexit delay - UK's chief negotiator

Two of Britain’s newspapers were critical of Prime Minister Theresa May’s second Brexit vote defeat as they rolled off the presses this morning.


“The Times”, a leading broadsheet, led with the headline “Driven to despair” and featured a picture of May being driven away from parliament on Tuesday night.

It said Britain had been “plunged into political crisis”.

The tabloid “The Sun” had the headline “Croaky Horror Show”, a reference to May losing her voice as she spoke in the Commons, as well as losing the vote on the Brexit deal.

British lawmakers crushed May’s European Union divorce deal on Tuesday, thrusting Britain deeper into crisis and forcing parliament to decide within days whether to back a no-deal Brexit or seek a last-minute delay.

Related Posts

Again UK Parliament reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal

TVCN 0

May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit

TVCN 0

A prayer for Brexit: Church of England spiritual leader to plead for unity

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies