Buhari mourns victims of #LagosBuildingCollapse
Buhari mourns victims of #LagosBuildingCollapse

Image result for Buhari mourns victims of #LagosBuildingCollapsePresident Muhammadu Buhari said he is extremely saddened by the collapse of a building housing a school in Itafaaji area of Lagos, which left fatalities, particularly of small children.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, sympathized with the parents and relations of the deceased, wishing them God’s comfort.

He also wished the injured speedy and complete recovery.

He commiserated with the government and good people of Lagos State and pledged assistance of the Federal Government as may be required by the state.

“It touches one to lose precious lives in any kind of mishap, particularly those so young and tender. May God grant everyone affected by this sad incident fortitude and succour,”The president said.

He charged the Lagos State government to do all that is needful so that such tragic developments do not recur in future.

