Buhari sympathises with Ethiopia, other nations over tragic air accident

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound shock at the plane crash involving an Ethiopian Airliner bound for Nairobi, Kenya, in which all the 149 passengers and eight crew members died.

The President in statement by his media aide,Garba Shehu, extends his sincere condolences to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, the people of Ethiopia, Kenya, Canada, China and all other nations who lost citizens in the air disaster.

Buhari also commiserates with the families of the victims and prays God Almighty to grant the gentle souls of the departed eternal rest.

Reacting to the accident in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday, President Buhari said:

“Such large scale loss of human lives in a single incident is shocking beyond words. I am profoundly touched by this devastating report of air accident involving one of the world’s most successful and efficient Airlines. Given its remarkable safety record. This couldn’t have come at a worse time for Ethiopian Airlines.”

According to President Buhari, “like every other African leader, I am proud of the fact that Ethiopian Airlines represents one of Africa’s success stories.”

The President hopes that the tragic accident will not have a negative effect on Ethiopian Airlines’ passion for excellence.

