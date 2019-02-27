Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Buhari to receive certificate of return at 2pm – INEC
Image result for Buhari, Osinbajo to receive certificates of return 2pmThe Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will today present the certificate of return to both the president-elect, Muhammadu Buhari, and the vice president-elect, Yemi Osinbajo.

Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this Wednesday morning after declaring Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the February 23rd presidential election.

Buhari won his reelection bid with 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the main opposition party, Atiku Abubakar, who polled a total of 11,262,978, representing 55.60% and 41.22% respectively.

President Buhari won in 19 states – Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti, Osun, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kebbi, Niger,  .

Atiku won in 17 states and the FCT – Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Cross River, FCT, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Delta, Ebonyi,

