Home Business CBN advised to raise capital base of NIRSAL-Micro Finance Banks to N100bn
CBN advised to raise capital base of NIRSAL-Micro Finance Banks to N100bn
Business
Nigeria
0

CBN advised to raise capital base of NIRSAL-Micro Finance Banks to N100bn

0
0
now viewing

CBN advised to raise capital base of NIRSAL-Micro Finance Banks to N100bn

now playing

Economic Crimes: CBN, EFCC seal information-sharing deals

now playing

CBN places all forms of textile, garments on forex restriction list

now playing

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to end five-year term in June

now playing

CBN relaxes implementation of rules on bad loans

now playing

CBN to mop up N1.6trillion excess liquidity in February

The Central Bank of Nigeria and Bankers Committee have been advised to raise the capital base of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System Micro finance Bank from five billion naira to one hundred billion naira.

This was made known by the director, Centre for Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere,who said the five billion naira capital base of the MFB may not be adequate to bridge the funding gap.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, had last week during a facility tour of the MFB said loans would be given at five per cent with a seven-year repayment period.

Mr. Onyekpere added that loans will be available at lower rates below inflation and monetary policy rate.

This to a great extent implies that the beneficiaries will be enjoying a subsidy.

He stressed that the development will tackle the challenge of access to credit for small medium enterprises.

Mr. Onyekpere further added that initiative would increase value addition, create new jobs as small businesses would have access to credit to expand and deepen production.

Related Posts

Economic Crimes: CBN, EFCC seal information-sharing deals

TVCN 0

CBN places all forms of textile, garments on forex restriction list

TVCN 0

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to end five-year term in June

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies