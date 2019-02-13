Home News CCT went too far – Olisa Agbakoba
CCT went too far – Olisa Agbakoba
News
Nigeria
0

CCT went too far – Olisa Agbakoba

0
0
Mr.-Olisa-Agbakoba-TVCNews
now viewing

CCT went too far – Olisa Agbakoba

now playing

Agbakoba asks Court to declare procedure for suspending Onnoghen unconstitutional

Mr.-Olisa-Agbakoba-TVCNews
now playing

Agbakoba calls for common template to fix agitations for restructuring

In a swift reaction, a Former President of the Nigeria Bar association, Olisa Agbakoba said the CCT has gone too far by issuing a Bench warrant for the arrest of Justice Walter Onnogen.

He insisted the CCT should not have issued the warrant when its jurisdiction to try the case is still been challenged in Court.

The senior advocate of Nigeria added that the application on challenge is on the CCT docket, and no hearing has occurred yet.

Dr Agbakoba says the CCT should have waited for the outcome of NJC’s intervention, and the cases before the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court.

He insists the conduct of the CCT subverts the Rule of Law and due process.

Related Posts

Agbakoba asks Court to declare procedure for suspending Onnoghen unconstitutional

TVCN 0
Mr.-Olisa-Agbakoba-TVCNews

Agbakoba calls for common template to fix agitations for restructuring

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies