CCT went too far – Olisa Agbakoba

In a swift reaction, a Former President of the Nigeria Bar association, Olisa Agbakoba said the CCT has gone too far by issuing a Bench warrant for the arrest of Justice Walter Onnogen.

He insisted the CCT should not have issued the warrant when its jurisdiction to try the case is still been challenged in Court.

The senior advocate of Nigeria added that the application on challenge is on the CCT docket, and no hearing has occurred yet.

Dr Agbakoba says the CCT should have waited for the outcome of NJC’s intervention, and the cases before the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court.

He insists the conduct of the CCT subverts the Rule of Law and due process.

