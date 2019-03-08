China’s 2019 growth target feasible-research expert

Senior research fellow with the Center International de Formation Europeenne has said China’s economic growth target for 2019 is feasible .

The research fellow, George Tzogopoulos said, the country will come out with new policy that will reduce tax burden on the populace

George Tzogopoulos who was in China to attend academic seminars and field surveys said that the country has witnessed outstanding achievements in economic development, social progress and people’s livelihood.

George further added;

“It is very important that the growth of China for 2019 will be between 6 and 6.5 percent, which means that there is a stability as far as economic performance of the country is concerned. And this number is also in line with the predictions of the International Monetary Fund.”

“The socialism with Chinese characteristic is a critical school of thought, that is driving economic and political development in China, and under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China not only hopes to create sustainable growth for the next generations, but also to undertake its responsibilities in world affairs. So at the domestic front, this means that new growth rates can be created and sustained in the long term, while social problems, more importantly poverty, can be alleviated.”

“At the international level, this means that China is playing an even more important role in comparison to previous years. It is contributing more toward the world economy and world growth.”

Share this: Tweet



