Chinedu Ogah meets with residents of Ikwo/Ezza constituency

The All Progressives Congress’ House of Representatives-elect for Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency in Ebonyi State, Chinedu Ogah has commended the people of his constituency, for their support and massive turn out during the last election.

The lawmaker-elect in a solidarity march in Ikwo to thank the people of his constituent for their turn out during the presidential polls.

While addressing the massive crowd that came out to receive him at the the community primary school, Ikwo called on the youths to be vigilant during the polls and not to indulge in election malpractice.

He further commended the commissioner of police and other security agencies that oversaw the conduct of the polls which no life was lost in the community while calling on the youth to avoid violence but rather take very matter to the security agencies for proper prosecution.

There are accusations that the Resident Electoral officer is bias and falling to live up to expectation.

Although these accusations cast a shadow on the integrity of the electoral umpire, Nigerians have been asked to stand and defend their votes on election day.

