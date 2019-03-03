Home News Concerned Nigerians Group Convener, Adeyanju released on bail
Concerned Nigerians Group Convener, Adeyanju released on bail
Image result for Concerned Nigerians Group Convener, Adeyanju released on bailConvener of Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju  has met his bail conditions and has been released from detention.TVC NEWS Senior correspondent reports that the activist regained freedom after 78 days of incarceration and returned to this rousing welcome.

The fierce critic was arrested a second time on allegations of aiding terrorism on social media shortly after meeting an earlier bail condition. He has led several non violent resistance online and on the streets.

The most recent was his protest against a perceived partisan conduct of top security chiefs ahead of Nigeria’s general election.

Image result for Concerned Nigerians Group Convener, Adeyanju released on bailHe saids his persecution has renewed his impetus to fight against bad governance.

Deji is the founder of concerned Nigerians, a Pro-Democracy group committed to Accountability, Rule Of Law and Anti-Corruption.

His prolonged detention sparked widespread outrage and even got the attention of amnesty international warning that his continued incarceration could further deteriorate Nigeria’s appalling human rights records.

 

