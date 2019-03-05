Counsels to Olisah Metuh seek to withdraw from case due to external intimidation.

Two Senior Advocates of Nigeria have sought to withdraw from representing the former PDP’s spokesperson , Olisa Metuh, in his ongoing criminal trial, due to threats to their lives.

In a motion dated March 4th 2019, the counsels to the former spokesperson of the PDP, Olisah Metuh are seeking a withdrawal from the case due to external intimidation.

Both Counsels have allegedly been going through immense pressure to stop appearing in the case and and have said they not be able to continue representing the first defendant.

Counsel to the second defendant says, although it is not clear where the threat is coming from, but the two lawyers mentioned that the day to day nature of the trial has made it impossible for them to attend the hearing as frequently as they ought to.

Olisah Metuh is facing a 7 -count charge before the Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly diverting N400 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

The court adjourned to 13th March for argument of the motion .

