Home International Court begins hearing of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case
Court begins hearing of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case
International
World News
0

Court begins hearing of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case

0
0
now viewing

Court begins hearing of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case

now playing

Trump announces deal to end government shutdown

now playing

FG welcomes U.S., U.K's plan to place visa ban on poll riggers

now playing

China's exports shrink, raising risks to global economy

now playing

Death toll in north-west China mine collapse rises to 21

now playing

Ex-spymaster Ma Jian sentenced to life imprisonment over corruption

Canadian authorities have officially begun to decide whether the Chief Financial Officer of China’s giant technology company Huawei, will be extradited to the U.S. for trial.

47-year-old Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, appeared in court for a hearing on Wednesday in Vancouver, Canada.

She was provisionally detained by the Canadian authorities on December 1st, 2018 on behalf of the United States of America when she was transferring flights in Canada.

Meng was accused of “conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions”.

The United States claimed that Meng had violated U.S. sanctions against Iran. Huawei however, denied the allegation.

Meng faces up to 30 years in prison in the US if found guilty of the charges, the court heard.

Related Posts

Trump announces deal to end government shutdown

TVCN 0

FG welcomes U.S., U.K’s plan to place visa ban on poll riggers

TVCN 0

China’s exports shrink, raising risks to global economy

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies