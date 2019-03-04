Court dismisses bid to disqualify Adamawa Governor from Saturday’s election

A Federal High Court, sitting in Apo, Abuja, has dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of Adamawa State Governor, Mohammed Bindow, from the forthcoming governorship election, over alleged certificate forgery.

A group, Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, had alleged that, Bindow supplied false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his INEC Form CF 001

This, he allegedly did by purporting to have sat for the West African Examination Council (WAEC), in June, 1983, and possess General Certificate of Education (GCE) issued by the examination body.

The plaintiff accused the governor of falsely declaring his educational qualification and date of birth.

Presiding judge, Olukayode Adeniyi, held that the court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to entertain the matter, stating that there are no legal basis or justification for the claimant to travel to Abuja, when the said form was published in Adamawa State.

Justice Adeniyi, highlighted that any ventilation of the claimant must be at the Federal high court in Adamawa or Adamawa state High Court.

