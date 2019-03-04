Home News Court dismisses bid to disqualify Adamawa Governor from Saturday’s election
Court dismisses bid to disqualify Adamawa Governor from Saturday’s election
News
Nigeria
0

Court dismisses bid to disqualify Adamawa Governor from Saturday’s election

0
0
now viewing

Court dismisses bid to disqualify Adamawa Governor from Saturday’s election

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: Court nullifies PDP governorship candidacy in Kano

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: 323 persons arrested in connection with breaches

now playing

EFCC secures final forfeiture of N732m amnesty funds

now playing

U.S. Palestinian mission in Jerusalem to merge with Israel embassy today

now playing

Nigeria's trade surplus hits N1.44 trillion in fourth quarter of 2018- NBS

A Federal High Court, sitting in Apo, Abuja, has dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of Adamawa State Governor, Mohammed Bindow, from the forthcoming governorship election, over alleged certificate forgery.

A group, Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, had alleged that, Bindow supplied false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his INEC Form CF 001

This, he allegedly did by purporting to have sat for the West African Examination Council (WAEC), in June, 1983, and possess General Certificate of Education (GCE) issued by the examination body.

The plaintiff accused the governor of falsely declaring his educational qualification and date of birth.

Presiding judge, Olukayode Adeniyi, held that the court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to entertain the matter, stating that there are no legal basis or justification for the claimant to travel to Abuja, when the said form was published in Adamawa State.

Justice Adeniyi, highlighted that any ventilation of the claimant must be at the Federal high court in Adamawa or Adamawa state High Court.

Related Posts

#NigeriaVotes: Court nullifies PDP governorship candidacy in Kano

TVCN 0

#NigeriaVotes: 323 persons arrested in connection with breaches

TVCN 0

EFCC secures final forfeiture of N732m amnesty funds

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies