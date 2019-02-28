Home News Court sentences former Air Force Chief, Tony Omenyi to 7 years imprisonment
A Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja on Thursday sentenced a former Managing Director of the AeronauticalEngineering and Technical Services Ltd, Tony Omenyi to seven years imprisonment.

Mr Omenyi was charged with laundering a sum of N136 million which he said was received from a contractor with the Nigerian Air Force.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba in a short judgment ordered the forfeiture of sixty two million naira to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being part of the one hundred and thirty six million naira recovered from the formal Air Vice Marshall by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The judge also ordered a compulsory winding up of the said company which was listed as second defendant in the suit, having been a vehicle of corruption.

