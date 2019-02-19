Customs killing: Victim not one of our passengers – Transport company

The killing of an unarmed man by a Customs operative at the Shagamu interchange along Ijebu Ode is still generating reactions from Nigerians.

In the course of investigating the killing, TVC News went to the transport company that conveyed the passengers from Lagos to Benin, and was told off camera, that the man that was killed was not a passenger in their bus.

It was confirmed that the victim actually ran errands for the customs patrol team.

But the question remains why would a Customs officer shoot an unarmed person in the first instance.

