Customs service discredits viral video clip showing murder

The Nigerian Customs Service has refuted the content of a video clip that went viral on Sunday purporting to show that one of its officials shot and killed a commuter along the Shagamu interchange along Ijebu-Ode.

In a statement signed by the Customs Public Relations Officer Joseph Attah, the service claims that skirmishes broke out when passengers on a bus suspected to be carrying bales of used clothing refused to allow its men to carry undertake routine.

It added that the the victim of the shooting was a friend of customs officers located in the area who was hit by a bullet during a struggle to disarm an officer.Customs  service.

 

