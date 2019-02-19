Dapchi Abduction: Leah Sharibu clocks a year in Boko Haram captivity

The only remaining abducted schoolgirl from Dapchi, Leah Sharibu, is now a year in the captivity of Boko Haram.

Christians and Muslims in Dapchi community on Tuesday decided to embark on a day of fasting and prayers to commemorate the unfortunate day Leah Sharibu was taken by the merciless terrorists.

Tvc News Michael Oshomah visited Dapchi community and reports that on February 19, 2018, one hundred and ten (110) schoolgirls were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College Dapchi, in Yobe state.

It was a period of tears, sorrow and anguish for parents, guardians, uncle and well wishers.

One month after the abduction, the insurgents returned 104 schoolgirls, leaving behind Leah Sharibu while five schoolgirls died as a result of the trauma they underwent.

In October last year, President Muhammadu Buhari consoled Leah’s family and assured her parents that the Federal Government would do all it could to guarantee the safe return of their daughter.

The Dapchi abducted parents association also expressed disappointment over the non-release of Leah.

The chairman of the association, Bashir Mamzo, said they would not relent in charging the government to fulfill its promise.

Leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria, Yobe chapter, urge the government to intensify efforts to rescue their daughter.

The family of Leah and wishers are optimistic that Leah is still alive. They had these messages for the Boko Haram fighters.

As Nigeria get set for the forthcoming general elections, well wishers of Leah Sharibu are appealing to relevant authorities to do everything to secure the release of the only girl still in captivity.

