David Beckham unveils community soccer field in Los Angeles
Former England captain and LA Galaxy player, David Beckham has unveiled the new Beckham Community Field in downtown Los Angeles.He is also set to become the first Major League Soccer player honored with a statue.

The synthetic turf field will provide a safe soccer environment to more than 2,000 young people monthly in an under-served neighborhood.

In 2007, Beckham became the first big European name to join the MLS, where he won back-to-back championships in 2011 and 2012, during his six years, and 98 appearances with the Galaxy.

