Denuclearisation: S/Korea’s Moon offers to resume cooperation with N/Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said his country is willing to open economic engagement with North Korea as a “concession” if it will hasten Pyongyang’s denuclearisation.

Mr Moon asked U.S. President, Trump to make use of South Korea’s role as a “concession” to expedite North Korea’s denuclearisation.

Mr Moon added that he was ready to undertake anything from reconnecting rail and road links between the two Koreas to other inter-Korean economic cooperation.

Donald Trump is scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam next week for a second summit aimed at enticing Kim to follow through on his pledge to abandon nuclear weapons.

Seoul said its President made this known during a call to U.S. President Donald Trump.

