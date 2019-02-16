Donald Duke calls for sack of INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Donald Duke, has called for the immediate sack of the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, over the postponement of the 2019 general election.

The former Cross River state governor said this at a press briefing held at his residence in Calabar on Saturday.

Duke said he is flabbergasted, adding that postponing a presidential election four hours to the election is a script well written and a national embarrassment.

Duke said it’s of utmost importance that there should be consequences as this act will further increase voter apathy.

Share this: Tweet



