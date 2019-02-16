Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Donald Duke calls for sack of INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
Donald Duke calls for sack of INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Donald Duke calls for sack of INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

0
0
now viewing

Donald Duke calls for sack of INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

now playing

Postponement of Elections: I am deeply disappointed, says Buhari

now playing

Election postponement: INEC reconfigures card readers in Nasarawa

now playing

Poll postponement is ‘hand of Esau but voice of Jacob’ – Atiku

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: PDP rejects shift in election dates, asks INEC chairman to resign

now playing

UPDATED: INEC reschedules presidential, NASS elections

Image result for Donald Duke calls for sack of INEC chairman, Mahmood YakubuThe Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Donald Duke, has called for the immediate sack of the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, over the postponement of the 2019 general election.

The former Cross River state governor said this at a press briefing held at his residence in Calabar on Saturday.

Duke said he is flabbergasted, adding that postponing a presidential election four hours to the election is a script well written and a national embarrassment.

Duke said it’s of utmost importance that there should be consequences as this act will further increase voter apathy.

Related Posts

Postponement of Elections: I am deeply disappointed, says Buhari

TVCN 0

Election postponement: INEC reconfigures card readers in Nasarawa

TVCN 0

Poll postponement is ‘hand of Esau but voice of Jacob’ – Atiku

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies