DSS denies report presidency wants to sack DG

The Department of State Services has denied the claim that the Presidency has threatened to sack its Director General, Yusuf Bichi.

It also faulted claims that the former Director general, Lawal Daura is now in covert operations.

The intelligent agency described the insinuations made by an online medium, point-blank-news as false, mischievous and maliciously designed to bring the Service to disrepute.

It further directed the medium to retract the said story and desist immediately from acts that may undermine the Service, adding that it remains focused and committed to ensuring an enabling environment for security, stability and peaceful polls.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties on Tuesday commended the Department of State Services for issuing a disclaimer on its former Director-General, Lawal Daura. It, however, asked the DSS to go beyond the disclaimer and ensure that Lawal is arrested and prosecuted for impersonation. The coalition’s spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, stated this in a statement made available to journalists. Ugochinyere also urged the DSS to sack all his directors who he claimed have been receiving directives from Daura. He said, “Opposition parties have applauded the Director-General of the Department of State Services for issuing a disclaimer against his predecessor, Lawal Daura, for extortion and impersonation. “We are aware of the under the table dealings of Daura and members of Aso Rock cabal aimed at ensuring that the DG DSS is sacked for refusing to embark on a mass arrest of opposition leaders and sharing of money meant for DSS operations,” Ugochinyere said.

