Home Health Ebola treatment centre in Congo reopens after attack
Ebola treatment centre in Congo reopens after attack
Health
International
World News
0

Ebola treatment centre in Congo reopens after attack

0
0
now viewing

Ebola treatment centre in Congo reopens after attack

now playing

Congo police executed 27 in anti-gang operation - HRW

now playing

Tension in Uganda over suspected Ebola death

now playing

Congo top court declares Tshisekedi presidential-elect

now playing

Congo should recount presidential election vote - Southern African bloc

now playing

Ebola infection in DR Congo hits 560 – Official

An Ebola treatment centre at the epicentre of the current outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has resumed operations after it was closed in response to an attack last week, the Congolese health ministry said on Sunday.

The facility in the city of Butembo was one of two centres torched by unknown assailants in the space of a few days, prompting Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) to suspend medical activities. [nL5N20M9DT]

Aid workers have faced mistrust in some areas as they work to contain the Ebola outbreak, which has become the worst in Congo’s history.

The ministry said the Butembo treatment centre reopened on Saturday. “For now it is managed by the ministry in collaboration with the World Health Organization and UNICEF,” it said in a statement.

MSF has not said when it might resume medical activities in the area.

The current Ebola epidemic, first declared last August, is believed to have killed at least 561 people so far and infected over 300 more.

Related Posts

Congo police executed 27 in anti-gang operation – HRW

TVCN 0

Tension in Uganda over suspected Ebola death

TVCN 0

Congo top court declares Tshisekedi presidential-elect

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies