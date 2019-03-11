Home Business ECOWAS single currency to debut in 2020
ECOWAS Single Currency will debut in 2020 but with selected countries.

This was revealed in a just concluded ECOWAS seminar in Dakar Senegal, on the challenges and prospects regarding the creation of the ECOWAS single Currency.

The meeting’s opening ceremony was presided over by the President of the National Assembly of Senegal, Moustapha Niasse in presence of the President of ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and the Speaker of the Community Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo.

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo said the Single Currency will make it possible to lift the commercial and monetary barriers, lower the cost of transaction and spark up economic activities in the region.

The forum urged all stakeholders to implement the revised road map on the single currency.

The ECOWAS Parliament also requests the Authority of Heads of State and government to take a firm stand regarding compliance with the 2020 deadline for the establishment of the ECOWAS single currency.

