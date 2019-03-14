Edo PDP pressure group vows to rescue party from non performing state executives

Edo PDP Parliament for Positive Change has vowed to rescue the State Branch of the Party from the non-winning election syndrome to a vibrant, inclusive and transparent party that will always win election in Edo State.

This was made known in a communique made available to newsmen immediately after an emergency meeting of concern party members in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

The Communique further revealed that the door of the concern members is widely open to women and men who are passionate about the Party’s electoral misfortunes since the present executive committee led Chief Dan Orbih assumed office since nine years ago and wants the ugly trend to be reversed.

According to the team, they insist they can no longer fold their hands and allow a group of political merchants destroy the Party they labored to form and nurture before the so-called leaders came in from other political parties to only reap where they did not sow.

Edo PDP Parliament for Positive Change is irrevocably committed to return the party to the people from the present hold of the few cabal.

The concern members of the party accused the state party Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih of using his position in the party to enrich himself. They noted that, Dan Orbih is known for compromising in every party primary by financial inducement from moneybag aspirants to the the disadvantage of of popular ones who could have won election without much ado which has been a total drawback for the Edo PDP in every election in the State.

They also noted that, in several occasions, Dan Orbih has traded off the party by getting financial inducement from the ruling party only to diverse a mean, to down played his party members’ full commitment to elections. They further informed that, sometimes, when moneys comes to the party, Dan Orbih and few of his cabal pockets good percentage of it such that, in the end, the party hardly have funds to meet its logistics operations and electioneering activities.

The concern members further alleged that, the Chairman runs the party like a Sole Administrator from his own personal house and uses the secretariat only when there is need for press briefing whereas, every other meetings are conducted in his house to place fear in the minds of audience thereby making them keep mute during meetings for fear of being lynched by his boys.

The concerned members also challenged Chief Dan Orbih to explain why he has refused to hold EXCO or enlarged EXCO meetings since he assumed office which therefore translate and confirmed that, he has been running the party as a Sole Administrator.

As we speak, the leadership deficiency ranging from non reaching out to very key members of the “party as well as those known to playing important roles during electioneering process whenever, they are in crisis is no more news under the Edo PDP led by Chief Dan Orbih”, the group stated.

The members are therefore calling on lovers of democracy and PDP to advise Chief Dan Orbih and co to step aside before a vote of no confidence is passed on him.

The concern members further stressed that, they are not unaware of the fact that, the party state Chairman’s second term of four years will elapse in March 2020 but noted that, having first completed the remains two years of the former Chairman, he will be spending ten years as Edo State PDP Chairman and that, in that past nine years, Dan Orbih has never won any reasonable election rather, has consistently pretending to be wining his Unit and Ward only to be losing his LGA, Senatorial District and the State to the ruling APC government.

They further noted that, it is only in Edo, PDP will win Presidential elections only to be losing in the State election owing to seeming arrangement between him and Adams Oshiomhole. They noted that, the interest of the party is not paramount to Dan Orbih rather have continuously benefited from the failure of PDP to win elections.

The Concern Members have therefore called on Dan Orbih to immediately resign or will be sacked out of office in no distant time they noted.

