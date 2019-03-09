Home News EFCC arrests acting Accountant-General of Imo state
Image result for EFCC arrests acting Accountant-General of Imo stateThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Enugu has arrested the Acting Accountant General of Imo State, Uzoho Casmir on allegation of laundering the sum of more than one hundred Billion, through a new generation bank for the governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

Mr Casmir’s arrest followed intelligence report that governor Okorocha intended to use the money for vote buying in favour of a particular candidate in the ongoing governorship election.

Intelligence further revealed that he withdrew the amount in three tranches between Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has blocked the traced accounts, while the arrested Accountant General has been providing useful information to the Commission.

EFCC arrests Kwara official

Also, the EFCC in Ilorin says it has uncovered about N1billion cash withdrawal by the Kwara State Government, a week before the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Those arrested and currently being interrogated in respect of the suspicious withdrawal, include, Commissioner for Finance, Nurudeen Banu; Accountant General, Sulaiman Ishola; Commissioner for Water Resources, Yusuf Abdulkadir

Others are Head of Service, Susan Modupe Oluwole; Special Adviser, Commissioner for Energy, Eleja Taiwo Banu; Chief of Staff, Abdulwahab Yusuf; officials of the Secretary to the State Government, and those of the Government House.

