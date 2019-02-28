Egypt introduces “Two Is Enough” family planning to control country’s population

The Egyptian Government has introduced “Two Is Enough”, a family-planning campaign aiming to challenge traditions of large families in rural Egypt.

This comes as the country’s population heads towards 100 million.

Minister of Social Solidarity, Ghada Wali says the country is faced with scarcity in water resources, jobs and it needs to really control this population growth so that people can feel the benefits of development.

Egypt’s population is growing by 2.6 million a year and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi says the two biggest threats to Egypt are terrorism and population growth.

Currently, Egypt’s population is estimated to be around 97 million inhabitants and risks jumping to 151 million by 2050

Egypt currently ranks 13th in terms of population worldwide.

