El-Rufai earmarks 1000 hectares of land for defence ministry

The Kaduna state government has reserved two districts, carrying over one thousand hectares of land for the federal ministry of defense in the state. The state governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i said it’s a move geared towards enhancing security of lives and property, for residents.

Tesem Akende reports that Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command of the Air force is leader of the delegation to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim house, Kaduna’s seat of power.

He said his officers and men have meaningfully degraded security threats in the state.

The Kaduna governor is happy to receive them. He wants them to make the state safer so it can be home to all.

El-Rufa’i said the Kaduna government is considering reservation of two districts for the ministry of defense. It’s a move he believes would make the state more secure.

The day’s visit according to the Kaduna governor has far reaching implications against enemies of peace in the state. For him, making the state safer is a task his team is committed to.

