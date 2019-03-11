Home Football Elderson Echiejile moves to Finnish side, HJK Helsinki
Elderson Echiejile moves to Finnish side, HJK Helsinki
Football
Sports
0

Elderson Echiejile moves to Finnish side, HJK Helsinki

0
0
now viewing

Elderson Echiejile moves to Finnish side, HJK Helsinki

now playing

Plane crash: CAF mourns Hussein Swaleh

now playing

Nigerian midfielder, Onazi out for three weeks with muscle injury

now playing

Giwa calls for reform of football administration

now playing

Texas 8th grader dies after medical emergency during practice

now playing

New Zealand women players score pay equality with men

Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiéjilé has completed a permanent move to Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

The 31-year-old Nigerian defender was part of the Super Eagles of Nigeria team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia.

Since the summer football fiesta, Elderson has struggled for game time

Elderson played two full season with French Ligue 1 side Monaco and was loaned out severally for the remainder of his contract.

The experienced left back has however decided to continue his career in Finland .

Helsinki announced the arrival of Elderson through a statement on their official website.

”Elderson is an experienced player. He is also good in the aerial game, so we get added value to our special situations  

”He immediately adapted to the team and got along well with others. Training sessions are now important to Elderson because he is lacking game time. We have enough time to get him fit for the beginning of the season.” HJK manager, Mika Lehkosuo said

Related Posts

Plane crash: CAF mourns Hussein Swaleh

TVCN 0

Nigerian midfielder, Onazi out for three weeks with muscle injury

TVCN 0

Giwa calls for reform of football administration

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies