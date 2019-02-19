Election postponement: APC wants CSOs to monitor entire election process

The Director of Contact and Mobilisation of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council, Hadiza Usman has called onthe Civil Society to monitor INEC’s preparedness ahead of Saturday’s elections.

Hadiza Usman, had during a visit to the Situation Room of one of the civil society organisations in Abuja, stressed that the focus should not only be on the elections but the entire process leading up to voting.

She explained that her party, the APC, is concerned with the entire process including the minute details such as the reconfiguration and recharging of the smart card readers.

