Election: Tinubu warns members of NURTW against violence

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has warned members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers against violence before, during and after the elections on Saturday.

He gave the warning, while addressing Executives of the union in Lagos.

TVC News Ola Awakan reports that the bone of contention was how this Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections will be peaceful, free and fair.

In reaction to Bola Tinubu’s admonition, Chairman of the Union in Lagos, said he will ensure that members adhere strictly to the message of peace.

The APC leader also admonished Lagos residents to come out en mass and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation. He urged Lagosians to conduct themselves peaceful during and after the poll.

Share this: Tweet



