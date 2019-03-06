Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Election: Tinubu warns members of NURTW against violence
Election: Tinubu warns members of NURTW against violence
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
0

Election: Tinubu warns members of NURTW against violence

0
0
now viewing

Election: Tinubu warns members of NURTW against violence

now playing

Report that Tinubu banned Ajimobi from campaign is false - Spokesperson

now playing

Oyo APC determined to come out victorious March 9

now playing

Sanwo-Olu reels out plans for Lagos

now playing

Appeal Court recognises Bashir Bolarinwa as Kwara APC chairman

now playing

Poll postponement painful, but Nigerians must maintain their commitment -Tinubu

Image result for Election: Tinubu warns members of NURTW against violenceThe national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has warned members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers against violence before, during and after the elections on Saturday.

He gave the warning, while addressing Executives of the union in Lagos.

TVC News Ola Awakan reports that the bone of contention was how this Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections will be peaceful, free and fair.

In reaction to Bola Tinubu’s admonition, Chairman of the Union in Lagos, said he will ensure that members adhere strictly to the message of peace.

The APC leader  also admonished Lagos residents to come out en mass and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation. He urged Lagosians to conduct themselves peaceful during and after the poll.

 

Related Posts

Report that Tinubu banned Ajimobi from campaign is false – Spokesperson

TVCN 0

Oyo APC determined to come out victorious March 9

TVCN 0

Sanwo-Olu reels out plans for Lagos

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies