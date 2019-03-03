Elections: Shehu of Borno commends youths over peaceful conduct

The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai El kanemi has commended Youths in Borno state for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the just concluded Presidential and National assembly Elections.

Maiduguri was attacked by Boko haram fighters on February 23 on Elections day.

TVC News Correspondent, Kolomi Dala, reports that the Youths Comprising of over 10 youths associations visited the Shehu of Borno at his palace in Maiduguri in a festive mood.

The Shehu who who received and listened to them attentively, commended them for conducting themselves peacefully in the just concluded polls

Speaking in Kawuri, Abubakar ibn Umar Garba El-Kanemi, Shehu of Borno, said: I’m happy you came to visit me, I commend you for Conducting yourselves in a peaceful and orderly manner during the elections. I urge you to continue in that path and do not allow yourselves to lured into doing the wrong thing eschew violence and respect constituted authority always, you are our leaders tomorrow so when you do the right thing we will always have peace and with peace we get development which we have been yearning for all these years, so I urge you to be of good behaviour always. ”

Organisers of the youth groups , spoke to TVC News on their visit to the Royal father: “The purpose of this visit to the Royal Father by these promising youths, is to pledge their commitment to pursuing a path to a lasting peace returning to the troubled region.”

