Energy: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign $20bn agreement
Energy: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign $20bn agreement

Energy: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign $20bn agreement

Image result for Energy: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign $20bn agreementSaudi Arabia has signed investment deals worth $20billion with Pakistan in energy, petrochemicals and mining sectors.

This agreement is to boost Pakistan’s fragile economy and fund an $8billion oil refinery in the city of Gwadar.

The country suffering from a financial crisis with $8billion left in foreign reserves seeks international support to cut the size of the bailout package .

The country is seeking its 13th bailout since the late 1980s and Saudi Arabia has already provided a $6bn loan.

Prince bin Salman said the deal will benefit both countries.

