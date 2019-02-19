Energy: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign $20bn agreement

00
Saudi Arabia has signed investment deals worth $20billion with Pakistan in energy, petrochemicals and mining sectors.
This agreement is to boost Pakistan’s fragile economy and fund an $8billion oil refinery in the city of Gwadar.
The country suffering from a financial crisis with $8billion left in foreign reserves seeks international support to cut the size of the bailout package .
The country is seeking its 13th bailout since the late 1980s and Saudi Arabia has already provided a $6bn loan.
Prince bin Salman said the deal will benefit both countries.