England goalkeeper legend, Gordon Banks laid to rest at Stoke Minster

Stoke city fans and the rest of the football world said a final farewell to world cup winner Gordon Banks on Monday

Team mates from England’s 1966 World Cup win and members of former clubs Stoke City and Leicester came to pay final respects to Banks who died, aged 81 last month.

Four goalkeepers, Stoke city goal keeper Jack Butland joined Joe Anyon of Chesterfield, Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel and former England number one Joe Hart carried his coffin into Stoke

Hundreds were in attendance at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium where the funeral cortege entered at around 11.30am and stopped at the pitch side dugout.

Banks was best known for the stunning one-handed save from a Pele bullet header that bounced awkwardly in front of him during England’s group-stage game against Brazil at the 1970 World Cup.

