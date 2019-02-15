Home International EU, U.S. continue discussions over sanctions on Iran
EU, U.S. continue discussions over sanctions on Iran
International
World News
0

EU, U.S. continue discussions over sanctions on Iran

0
0
now viewing

EU, U.S. continue discussions over sanctions on Iran

now playing

EU negotiators plan to make peace in current trade dispute with US

now playing

British PM, May's future questioned as Barnier rules out Chequers Brexit plan

now playing

Brexit vote could 'in theory' be reversed - EU minister Moscovici

now playing

Time is running out for a Brexit deal - French government

now playing

EU Bank votes $25m for solar projects in Nigeria, 4 other countries

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has been meeting with EU’s top diplomat in Brussels, a day after Vice President Mike Pence accused America’s traditional European allies, of trying to undermine U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The meeting with Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign policy chief, was scheduled before Pence’s rebuke of European powers during a Middle East peace conference in Warsaw on Thursday, which Mogherini missed, citing a scheduling conflict at NATO.

Mogherini, who helped seal the 2005 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, greeted Pompeo in front of a bank of cameras at the EU’s headquarters in Brussels before they headed into a conference room for the breakfast meeting.

Mogherini shook her head and waved off a question from the media about what she thought of Pence’s speech in Warsaw on Thursday, where he accused the European Union of trying to break the impact of U.S. economic sanctions on Iran.

Related Posts

EU negotiators plan to make peace in current trade dispute with US

TVCN 0

British PM, May’s future questioned as Barnier rules out Chequers Brexit plan

TVCN 0

Brexit vote could ‘in theory’ be reversed – EU minister Moscovici

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies