EU, U.S. continue discussions over sanctions on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has been meeting with EU’s top diplomat in Brussels, a day after Vice President Mike Pence accused America’s traditional European allies, of trying to undermine U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The meeting with Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign policy chief, was scheduled before Pence’s rebuke of European powers during a Middle East peace conference in Warsaw on Thursday, which Mogherini missed, citing a scheduling conflict at NATO.

Mogherini, who helped seal the 2005 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, greeted Pompeo in front of a bank of cameras at the EU’s headquarters in Brussels before they headed into a conference room for the breakfast meeting.

Mogherini shook her head and waved off a question from the media about what she thought of Pence’s speech in Warsaw on Thursday, where he accused the European Union of trying to break the impact of U.S. economic sanctions on Iran.

Share this: Tweet



