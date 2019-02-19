Families of murdered NDLEA officers begin to move bodies for burial

The families of the four murdered officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in Ondo State have begun moving their bodies to their home towns for their final journey home.

Officials of NDLEA in the State confirmed this to TVC News Correspondent, Ayodeji Moradeyo.

Shock and disbelief still pervade the atmosphere at the office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in Ondo State.

This is as a result of the killing of four officers of the command in cold blood at a check point in Ifon area of the State.

Their operational vehicle was also burnt.

The names of the affected officers are, Abduljalad Musa, Wellington Emmanuel Magaji Aliu and Mohammed lliyasu.

Their families who came down from different states such as Niger, Bauchi, Gombe and Bayelsa, have begun picking their bodies at the morgue for final burial rites.

The Agency’s commander in the State, Haruna Gagara confirmed this to TVC news crew. He said two of the families have so far picked the remains of their loved ones.

TVC News was also able to see some families of the deceased at the NDLEA office, but they were not willing to talk.

The only officer who escaped from the scene of the attack is still recuperating at the hospital. Their journey in life has ended abruptly, leaving their families to mourn and bear the anguish.

