FEC congratulates President Buhari on re-election

The presidential elections are over, President Muhammadu Buhari in the space of a month traversed the length and breadth of the country, speaking to the people and shelving national duties

President Buhari insists that his decision to personally embark on the campaign trail was to prove to the opposition that he was fit. But now he is back, he is victorious and he said he is focused on making the next four years count

He will be continuing on his three pronged strategy of securing the nation, diversifying the economy and fighting corruption

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Executive Council, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation describes the president’s re-election as a referendum on integrity

The president received other visitors at the Villa and they all describe his victory at the polls as a victory for all Nigerians and as the President gets set for another four years, there is no gainsaying the fact that he will need competent people of like minds to drive and implement his plans for Nigeria

