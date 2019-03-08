FG transmits New Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly

President Muhamamdu Buhari’s Senior Legislative Aide, Ita Enang, has told TVC News that the New Minimum Wage Bill has been transmitted to the National Assembly.

The Presidential Aide said he delivered the bill on behalf of the government.

Both chambers of the National Assembly are expected to give accelerated attention to the bill which has pitched organised labour against state and federal governments.

There have been many back and forth over the bill, with the lates being the recommendation by the National Council of State that 27,000 be used.

