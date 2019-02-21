FIBA: Rivers Hoopers stranded, may withdraw from competition with Morocco

Rivers Hoopers of Portharcourt may have to withdraw from the FIBA Africa Basketball League due to financial difficulties.

The Hoopers are scheduled to play host, AS Sale of Morocco on Friday March 1st but this might not happen as the team is still in Port Harcourt with no funding to travel to Morocco to honour her fixtures.

General Manager of the club, Ifie Ozaka says the club will be forced to withdraw if the government of River state does not intervane

A withdrawal will see Rivers Hoopers banned from subsequent FIBA Africa Club competitions and a huge fine for failing to participate.

