France marks 100-day countdown to women’s world cup

Hosts France has kicked off its 100 day countdown until the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a series of events held in the 9 host cities.

Paris will host the Women’s World Cup alongside eight other cities including Nice, Montpellier and Lyon

The French women’s team will look to emulate their men in this year’s Women’s World Cup.

500,000 tickets have already been sold and the tournament will kick off in Paris on June 7 with France playing South Korea.

