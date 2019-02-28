Home International France marks 100-day countdown to women’s world cup
France marks 100-day countdown to women’s world cup
International
Sports
0

France marks 100-day countdown to women’s world cup

0
0
now viewing

France marks 100-day countdown to women’s world cup

Hosts France has kicked off its 100 day countdown until the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a series of events held in the 9 host cities.

Paris will host the Women’s World Cup alongside eight other cities including Nice, Montpellier and Lyon

The French women’s team will look to emulate their men in this year’s Women’s World Cup.

500,000 tickets have already been sold and the tournament will kick off in Paris on June 7 with France playing South Korea.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies