Germany’s automotive industry is planing to invest $67 billion on electric and self-driving vehicles in the next three years.

VDA’s president, Bernhard Mattes said $45 Billion will be invested in electric mobility and another $20.5 Billion will be invested in digitisation and automated driving.

Germany’s ambitions to shift to electric vehicles and autonomous driving comes as the sector at large reckons with new challenges.

