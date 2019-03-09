Governor Ugwuanyi votes, commend INEC, voters

The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said the governorship and legislative elections in the state is going on smoothly.The governor expressed hope that the process will end in praise .

He made the assertion at his polling unit in Amube,Oba community of Udenu LGA, after voting at 9:27, noting that the wish of the people will surely prevail at the end of the exercise.

The governor who arrived the polling unit at 9:15 am, accompanied by the large population of supporters who are chanting victory song that his tenure as governor of the state please the people and he mist be returned to complete the good works he has commenced .

Amube village square is the polling unit of the state Governor. Where Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi cast his vote, Amube ward 1 has 1269 registered voters, sub divided into three units .

“Enugu state is in the hands of God, by the grace if God the election will end in praise”

Share this: Tweet



