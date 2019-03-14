Gunmen attack police station in Edo state, kill four police officers, pregnant woman

Gunmen, Tuesday night, attacked the Divisional Police Station in Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, killing the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), and three other officers who were on duty.

The identities of the officers who died in the attack were given as Superintendent Tosimani Ojo (the DPO), Sergeant Justina Aghomon, a pregnant policewoman, Inspector Sado Isaac and Corporal Glory David.

The gunmen were also said to have gained access to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the local government and burnt a police van in the compound.

There are fears that the gunmen might have carted away weapons from the police station.

According to a witness, Mr. Godwin Ikpekhia, the incident occurred at about 8pm on Tuesday night, when many of the officers of the division had gone on outside duty.

“We only heard gunshots and nobody knew what happened until this morning.

“The DPO with three other officers who were on duty, were killed on the spot inside the building.

“The hoodlums didn’t stop at that, they went to the INEC office and were shooting recklessly to attack men who were on duty.

“Election materials and the police van at the INEC office were burnt,” he said.

However, Daily Sun’s checks revealed that no election materials were burnt.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Danmallam, who visited the scene of the incident, said investigation would commence immediately.

He vowed that those responsible for the attack would be brought to book.

“Urgent steps will be taken to curb the increasing cases of criminality in Owan axis of the state. Recall that the attack of officers and men of the Nigeria police has become quite unusual in Owan. On July 14 last year, four police officers were attacked at a checkpoint in the area, killed and burnt inside their patrol hilux van.

“Also on January 23 this year, the All Progressives Congress House of Assembly candidate for Owan West, Mr. Ohio Ezomo, was kidnapped, while his orderly was killed on the spot,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



