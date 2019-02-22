Home News Gunmen attack troops in Yenagoa
Gunmen attack troops in Yenagoa
Gunmen attack troops in Yenagoa

Gunmen attack troops in Yenagoa

Delta police command uncovers explosives, assures citizens of safety, security

I did not resign, it was deliberate propaganda - VP Osinbajo

Five candidates contest for presidency as Senegal goes to the polls on Sunday

#NigeriaVotes: Lagos residents assured of peaceful election

#NigeriaVotes: Buni Yadi residents threaten to boycott poll

Troops of 16 Brigade Brigade Nigerian Army on routine patrol were on Friday, attacked at Swali market area in Yenagoa metropolis by suspected gunmen.

According to a statement from the Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Major Jonah Danjuma, the gunmen numbering about 7 opened fire on the troops and one of the bandits who attempted to snatch a riffle of one of the soldiers was killed in the process while others took to their heels.

“There are allegations that these criminals have been robbing people around Swali market for sometime now.

“Unfortunately, luck ran out of them when troops closed in on and recovered the following one locally made pistol, two locally made 9mm ammonition, one Itel mobile phone and the sum of Eight Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Naira Only.

“The Brigade wishes to reassure the good people of Bayelsa and environs of the safety of their lives and property. Also, criminal elements brandishing arms are advised to turn them in to security agencies or be ready to face the full wrath of the law’, he said.

He further stated that efforts are on to track the criminals that escaped.

