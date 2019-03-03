Gunmen kill five in fresh Kaduna attack

Unknown gunmen have attacked a Village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state, killing five persons, and injuring ten others.

Police spokesperson, DSP Yakubu Sabo who confirmed the incident to TVC News said the villagers mobilised themselves to resist the attack and succeeded in killing one of the bandits.

He said one of the injured later died in hospital, others have been treated and discharged while some victims are still are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He assured that efforts are being made to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

