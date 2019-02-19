Home Business Honda set to close Swindon car plant
Honda set to close Swindon car plant
Image result for Honda set to close Swindon car plantHonda is set to close its Swindon car plant in 2022 and this will lead to the loss of about 3,500 jobs.

The Japanese company made 160,000 Honda Civics in Swindon last year of which some 90 percent were exported to the European Union.

Reports say the car industry in the UK over the last two decades has been leading the manufacturing sector and now it has been threatened by chaotic Brexit uncertainty created by the rigid approach adopted by prime minister Theresa May.

Honda is yet to make a formal announcement and its consulting with staff.

