Honda set to close Swindon factory in 2021

Car giant, Honda has said it will be shutting down its factory in Swindon, UK

Workers leaving Honda’s only UK plant are worried over their future after a local lawmaker confirmed the car maker might close the plant in 2021 at the end of the current model’s production life cycle. The plant’s closure will result in the loss of 3,500 jobs.

Honda’s statement reads: “This proposal comes as Honda accelerates its commitment to electrified cars, in response to the unprecedented changes in the global automotive industry.

“The significant challenges of electrification will see Honda revise its global manufacturing operations, and focus activity in regions where it expects to have high production volumes.”

Honda built more than 160,000 vehicles at its Swindon factory in southern England last year, where it makes the Civic and CV-R models, accounting for a more than 10 percent of Britain’s total output of 1.52 million cars.

