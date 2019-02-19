Home International Honda set to close Swindon factory in 2021
Honda set to close Swindon factory in 2021
International
World News
0

Honda set to close Swindon factory in 2021

0
0
now viewing

Honda set to close Swindon factory in 2021

Car giant, Honda has said it will be shutting down its factory in Swindon, UK

Workers leaving Honda’s only UK plant are worried over their future after a local lawmaker confirmed the car maker might close the plant in 2021 at the end of the current model’s production life cycle. The plant’s closure will result in the loss of 3,500 jobs.

Honda’s statement reads: “This proposal comes as Honda accelerates its commitment to electrified cars, in response to the unprecedented changes in the global automotive industry.

“The significant challenges of electrification will see Honda revise its global manufacturing operations, and focus activity in regions where it expects to have high production volumes.”

Honda built more than 160,000 vehicles at its Swindon factory in southern England last year, where it makes the Civic and CV-R models, accounting for a more than 10 percent of Britain’s total output of 1.52 million cars.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies