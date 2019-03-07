Home Business Huawei sues U.S. over equipment ban
Huawei sues U.S. over equipment ban
Business
Health
International
0

Huawei sues U.S. over equipment ban

0
0
now viewing

Huawei sues U.S. over equipment ban

Image result for Huawei sues U.S. over equipment banChinese telecoms equipment maker, Wah-way ((Huawei ))Technologies has taken the U.S. government to court, saying a law limiting its business was unconstitutional.

The move increases its fight against a government bent on closing it out of global markets.

Speaking at a news conference, Wah-way ((Huawei)) rotating chairman confirmed the firm’s complaint, challenging a section of the National Defense Authorization Act, signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump last august.

The act bars federal agencies and their contractors from procuring Wah-way’s ((Huawei’s)) equipment and services.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies