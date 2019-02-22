Home News I did not resign, it was deliberate propaganda – VP Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has stated that contrary to the fake news in circulation yesterday, he has not resigned his position in the Buhari administration.

Speaking at a meeting with young Christian leaders in Lagos, Prof. Osinbajo debunked the purported resignation being circulated on some social media platforms. He dismissed the false information as deliberate propaganda.

“They are deliberate propaganda.

They’ve been spreading some information around that I’ve resigned. They said I didn’t attend a security meeting yesterday.

“I was too busy in my office. The same security people were meeting with me that same evening. Must I attend every meeting? Can’t the President hold a meeting with the security chiefs without me?

“They said I was so angry that they didn’t bring me to that meeting, that I was excluded, then I resigned! I have not resigned”, he said.

